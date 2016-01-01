Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Chapman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Chapman, MD
Dr. Michael Chapman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Hood, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.
Dr. Chapman's Office Locations
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center36065 SANTA FE AVE, Fort Hood, TX 76544 Directions (254) 288-8000Monday6:30am - 3:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Chapman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003831280
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
