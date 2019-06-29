See All General Surgeons in Monroe, MI
Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO

General Surgery
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Monroe, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO

Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University ? College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Charboneau works at MMH HOSPITAL in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Federico Aucejo, MD
Dr. Federico Aucejo, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Joyce, MB
Dr. Daniel Joyce, MB
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Charboneau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Memorial Hospital Corporation
    718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 240-5860
  2. 2
    Interventional Pain Mgmt. Associates PC
    730 N Macomb St Ste 222, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 295-5343

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Gallstones
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Charboneau?

    Jun 29, 2019
    Best doctor ever! Best bedside manner. Would trust him with my life!
    Pat Conley in MI — Jun 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Charboneau to family and friends

    Dr. Charboneau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Charboneau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619986213
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University ? College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charboneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charboneau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charboneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charboneau works at MMH HOSPITAL in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Charboneau’s profile.

    Dr. Charboneau has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charboneau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Charboneau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charboneau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charboneau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charboneau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.