Overview of Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO

Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University ? College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Charboneau works at MMH HOSPITAL in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.