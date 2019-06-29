Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charboneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University ? College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Mercy Memorial Hospital Corporation718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 240-5860
Interventional Pain Mgmt. Associates PC730 N Macomb St Ste 222, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (313) 295-5343
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
Best doctor ever! Best bedside manner. Would trust him with my life!
About Dr. Michael Charboneau, DO
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- Des Moines University ? College of Osteopathic Medicine|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Charboneau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charboneau accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charboneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charboneau works at
Dr. Charboneau has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charboneau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Charboneau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charboneau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charboneau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charboneau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.