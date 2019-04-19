Overview of Dr. Michael Chee, MD

Dr. Michael Chee, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Chee works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.