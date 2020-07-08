Overview of Dr. Michael Chen, MD

Dr. Michael Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Office in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.