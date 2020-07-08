Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Chen, MD
Dr. Michael Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Office20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 114, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-3105Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chen is wonderful. He is compassionate, knowledgeable, and patient. He helped us through a rough miscarriage and our most recent successful pregnancy. He cared about MY wishes, being willing to delivery my baby via c-section if I preferred, due to a previously traumatic delivery. In the end, he helped me deliver a 9.5 pound baby vaginally with nearly no recovery on my end. You won't find a more caring OB.
About Dr. Michael Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023056355
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Hlth Sci
- St Louis U Hlth Sci
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
