Dr. Michael Chen, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Ohio State University Hospitals

Dr. Chen works at Forefront Dermatology - Columbus in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Columbus
    1830 Bethel Rd Ste C, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 754-8781
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Skin Cancer and Dermatology of Columbus LLC
    1161 Bethel Rd Ste 301, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 459-5227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Our family started to see Dr. Chen after he correctly spotted a problem mole on my wife that turned out to be melanoma. We are all thankful for him and all he has done for our family! He’s very good at what he does.
    Eric H. — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Chen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1114131042
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University Hospitals
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Forefront Dermatology - Columbus in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

