See All General Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. Michael Chen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Chen, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Borgess Bariatric Center in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Paw Paw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lauren Kopicky, DO
Dr. Lauren Kopicky, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Robert Simon
Robert Simon
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Malgieri, MD
Dr. James Malgieri, MD
5.0 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Borgess Hospital Surgical Specialties
    1717 Shaffer St Ste 124, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-5456
  2. 2
    Bronson Colon & Rectal Surgery Surgery Specialists - Hazen St.
    404 Hazen St Ste 101, Paw Paw, MI 49079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 341-4890
  3. 3
    Bronson Colon & Rectal Surgery Specialists - John St. (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility)
    601 John St Ste M-302, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 341-4890
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?

    Sep 09, 2020
    Dr. Chen, without exaggeration, literally saved my life several yrs ago. He is non judgemental, has fantastic bedside manners, and really knows his business. All doctors could take a page from his book.
    — Sep 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Chen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Chen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chen to family and friends

    Dr. Chen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Chen, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215904305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grant Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Chen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.