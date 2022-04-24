Dr. Michael Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Chen, MD
Dr. Michael Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen was very good about explaining the diagnosis, treatment and testing for symptoms and other possible side effects of my condition.
About Dr. Michael Chen, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Columbia
- Yale/New Haven Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
