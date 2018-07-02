Dr. Michael Cherella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cherella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Melrose Podiatry Associates Inc.1520 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 462-2610
Highland Park Podiatry PC8011 W Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 Directions (856) 223-9939
Mullica Hill Foot and Ankle53 S Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 223-9939
Rittenhouse Podiatry Associates2401 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 1D5, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (215) 765-8500
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I saw Dr. Cherrella urgently and he was great. He gave me options for my treatment and together, we decided what was best for me. He was friendly and very professional. His staff was wonderful and friendly. This office will be my permanent podiatry office for any future issues.
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1235150020
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
