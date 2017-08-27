See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (64)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Astrahanskaja Gosudarstennaja Medicinskaja Akademija and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Cherkassky works at Sensotherapy Medical Associates PA in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sensotherapy Medical Associates PA
    603 W Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 923-7700
    Dallas
    5925 Forest Ln Ste 209, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 332-3089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2017
    I have been coming to this clinic and following this weight loss program for the last five months. I have have gone from a 3X down to an extra large. I feel better and I am walking more without heavy breathing. I tried practically all of the diet pills at the drugstore. Nothing worked. I just got bigger and bigger. When I came here I started losing weight the first month. It is a really good program. It has been a good experience.
    RoseMary in Dallas, TX — Aug 27, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326158668
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Astrahanskaja Gosudarstennaja Medicinskaja Akademija
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherkassky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherkassky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherkassky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherkassky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherkassky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherkassky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherkassky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

