Overview

Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Astrahanskaja Gosudarstennaja Medicinskaja Akademija and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Cherkassky works at Sensotherapy Medical Associates PA in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.