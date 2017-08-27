Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherkassky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Astrahanskaja Gosudarstennaja Medicinskaja Akademija and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Cherkassky works at
Locations
-
1
Sensotherapy Medical Associates PA603 W Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-7700
-
2
Dallas5925 Forest Ln Ste 209, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (877) 332-3089
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherkassky?
I have been coming to this clinic and following this weight loss program for the last five months. I have have gone from a 3X down to an extra large. I feel better and I am walking more without heavy breathing. I tried practically all of the diet pills at the drugstore. Nothing worked. I just got bigger and bigger. When I came here I started losing weight the first month. It is a really good program. It has been a good experience.
About Dr. Michael Cherkassky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1326158668
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Astrahanskaja Gosudarstennaja Medicinskaja Akademija
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherkassky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherkassky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherkassky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherkassky works at
Dr. Cherkassky speaks Russian and Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherkassky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherkassky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherkassky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherkassky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.