Dr. Michael Cherubini, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.8 (449)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Cherubini, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Leland, NC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University Medical Center.

Dr. Cherubini works at Cherubini Orthodontics in Leland, NC with other offices in Hampstead, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cherubini Orthodontics
    1112 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 492-1015
  2. 2
    Cherubini Orthodontics
    17550 Us Highway 17, Hampstead, NC 28443 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 492-1016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bite Adjustment
Clear Dental Braces
Cleft Lip and Palate
Bite Adjustment
Clear Dental Braces
Cleft Lip and Palate

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 449 ratings
    Patient Ratings (449)
    5 Star
    (398)
    4 Star
    (28)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Rainey in Wilmington, NC — Aug 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Cherubini, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629017223
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    • Creighton University Medical Center
