Overview

Dr. Michael Cherubini, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Leland, NC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University Medical Center.



Dr. Cherubini works at Cherubini Orthodontics in Leland, NC with other offices in Hampstead, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.