Overview of Dr. Michael Chesser, MD

Dr. Michael Chesser, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Chesser works at Gynecologic Oncology of Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.