Dr. Michael Chesser, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Chesser, MD
Dr. Michael Chesser, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Chesser works at
Dr. Chesser's Office Locations
Gynecologic Oncology of Arkansas9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 777, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 202-2776
Baptist Health Neurology Outpatient Clinic9600 Baptist Health Dr Ste 320, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-0421
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Chesser, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chesser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesser.
