Dr. Michael Cheung, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cheung, MD
Dr. Michael Cheung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Cheung's Office Locations
Cosmetic and Reconstructive Specialists of Florida906 Ne 26th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 533-8029
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
When I was diagnosed last year with Invasive Lobular Breast Carcinoma and was told that I had to have a double mastectomy with reconstruction, I though my life was over. That was until I met Dr. Cheung. Not only is he one of the most compassionate doctors I have met, but his surgical skills are second to none. From the mastectomy, to the expanders and finally to the implants, he walked me through everything and made me feel very safe and secure. The results of my implants are really amazing with little scaring. He is caring as are his staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Cheung.
About Dr. Michael Cheung, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1972736650
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Emory University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
