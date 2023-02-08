See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Michael Cheung, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Cheung, MD

Dr. Michael Cheung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Cheung works at Cosmetic and Reconstructive Specialists of Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic and Reconstructive Specialists of Florida
    906 Ne 26th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 533-8029

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Second-Degree Burns
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Second-Degree Burns

Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2023
    When I was diagnosed last year with Invasive Lobular Breast Carcinoma and was told that I had to have a double mastectomy with reconstruction, I though my life was over. That was until I met Dr. Cheung. Not only is he one of the most compassionate doctors I have met, but his surgical skills are second to none. From the mastectomy, to the expanders and finally to the implants, he walked me through everything and made me feel very safe and secure. The results of my implants are really amazing with little scaring. He is caring as are his staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Cheung.
    About Dr. Michael Cheung, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972736650
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheung works at Cosmetic and Reconstructive Specialists of Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cheung’s profile.

    Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

