Overview of Dr. Michael Chin, MD
Dr. Michael Chin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Hemet Global Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
Akmakjian Spine & General Orthopaedics Center7300 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 364-0476
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
Dr. Chin is an excellent surgeon and very knowledgeable. You must be prepared with a list of questions as he is not prone to explain things in detail. When asked he does explain, however, that might not be enough so you must be ready to ask follow-up questions. He does not try to take short cuts and makes recommendations based on what is best for the patient. Have patience with him and you will be served well.
About Dr. Michael Chin, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1114012648
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Surg Group|Long Beach Surgical Group|Vascular Surgery
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chin speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.