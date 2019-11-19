Overview of Dr. Michael Chin, MD

Dr. Michael Chin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Hemet Global Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Chin works at Mission Surgical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.