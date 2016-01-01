Overview of Dr. Michael Chinn, MD

Dr. Michael Chinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.



Dr. Chinn works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.