Dr. Michael Chiodo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michael Chiodo, MD

Dr. Michael Chiodo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Chiodo works at Baylor Scott & White Signature Medicine in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chiodo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Signature Medicine
    9101 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-5023

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Chiodo, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497133367
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chiodo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chiodo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chiodo works at Baylor Scott & White Signature Medicine in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chiodo’s profile.

Dr. Chiodo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiodo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiodo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiodo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

