Dr. Chiodo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Chiodo, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Chiodo, MD
Dr. Michael Chiodo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Chiodo works at
Dr. Chiodo's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Signature Medicine9101 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 823-5023
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiodo?
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Chiodo. From the initial consultation to the post-operative care, everything was top-notch. He and his staff listened to my concerns and carefully explained all of my options, helping me make an informed decision about my procedure. The surgery itself went smoothly and the results exceeded my expectations. The staff was also incredibly helpful and attentive, making sure I was comfortable throughout the entire process. I am extremely happy with my new look and highly recommend Dr.Chiodo to anyone considering a similar procedure.
About Dr. Michael Chiodo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1497133367
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiodo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiodo works at
Dr. Chiodo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiodo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiodo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiodo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.