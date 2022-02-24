Dr. Michael Chiorean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiorean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chiorean, MD
Dr. Michael Chiorean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-2319Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 814-5125Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
very thorough, personable, and trustworthy.
About Dr. Michael Chiorean, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Sch Med-Mayo Clin
- Mayo Clin-Mgsm
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina
- Gastroenterology
