Overview

Dr. Michael Chiorean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Chiorean works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.