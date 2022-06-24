Overview

Dr. Michael Chisner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Appling Hospital, Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Chisner works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.