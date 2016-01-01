Overview of Dr. Michael Cho, MD

Dr. Michael Cho, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Cho works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

