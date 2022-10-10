Dr. Michael Choi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Choi, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Choi, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
Main Location4390 N Federal Hwy Ste 206, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (305) 821-3795Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had the surgery in mid July and lost close to 40 pounds since amazing results. Once you do the procedure you have to keep at it with the amount of food you eat and drink fuilds a lot. Recommend him best option
About Dr. Michael Choi, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1396768487
Education & Certifications
- Peninsula Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
