Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Ft Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Michael Choi, DO

Bariatric Surgery
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Choi, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Choi works at Main Location in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Location
    4390 N Federal Hwy Ste 206, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 821-3795
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Appendicitis
Abdominal Disorders
Obesity
Appendicitis
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Choi, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396768487
    Education & Certifications

    • Peninsula Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Choi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

