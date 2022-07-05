Overview

Dr. Michael Chopyk, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Chopyk works at Michael Chopyk, DMD in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.