Dr. Michael Chopyk, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chopyk, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Chopyk, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Chopyk works at
Locations
-
1
Michael Chopyk, DMD82 Lupus Ln, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 463-1006Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 6:30pmThursday8:15am - 6:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopyk?
Dr Mike is a fantastic dentist who incorporates new technologies that he has researched thoroughly with his years of experience to make sure patients get the best care. Highest recommendations from our family after 35 plus years. I wish I could give this practice 5 plus stars!
About Dr. Michael Chopyk, DMD
- Dentistry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1992765176
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopyk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopyk accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chopyk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chopyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopyk works at
Dr. Chopyk speaks Ukrainian.
325 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopyk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.