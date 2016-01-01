Dr. Michael Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chow, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Chow, MD
Dr. Michael Chow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Chow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chow's Office Locations
-
1
Chwbca-mercy General Hospital3701 J St Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-4100
-
2
Gabriel Hilkovitz MD2632 N 20TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 266-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chow?
About Dr. Michael Chow, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952423311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.