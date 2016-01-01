See All General Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Michael Chow, MD

General Surgery
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Chow, MD

Dr. Michael Chow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Chow works at The Permanente Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chow's Office Locations

    Chwbca-mercy General Hospital
    3701 J St Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-4100
    Gabriel Hilkovitz MD
    2632 N 20TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952423311
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

