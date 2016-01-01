Overview of Dr. Michael Chow, MD

Dr. Michael Chow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Chow works at The Permanente Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

