Overview of Dr. Michael Chu, DO

Dr. Michael Chu, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Long Island Comprehensive Medical Care in West Islip, NY with other offices in Lindenhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.