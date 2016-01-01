Overview of Dr. Michael Chun, DPM

Dr. Michael Chun, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Chun works at Michael K Y Chun DPM in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.