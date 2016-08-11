Overview of Dr. Michael Chung, DPM

Dr. Michael Chung, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Sentara Podiatry Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.