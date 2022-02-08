Dr. Michael Chuong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chuong, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Chuong, MD
Dr. Michael Chuong, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Chuong works at
Dr. Chuong's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
-
2
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Global Excel Insurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chuong?
Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Michael Chuong, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629238431
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Canc Ctr-University South Fla Coll Med|Radiation Oncology, University of South Florida College of Medicine/H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Fla.|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine/H. Lee Moffitt Cancer
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chuong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuong works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.