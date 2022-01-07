See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.1 (19)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD

Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.

Dr. Cicchetti works at BUFFALO SPINE & SPORTS MEDICINE PC in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cicchetti's Office Locations

    Buffalo Spine Medicine & Rehab. Pllc
    100 College Pkwy Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-0093
    200 Sterling Dr Ste 200, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-0093

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 07, 2022
    Dr.Michael Conchetti has been a god sent. He’s very professional and thorough.Every visit has been very helpful and I have a better understanding of my diagnosis. I would highly recommend this doctor. He’s the best !
    Doreatha Johnson — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164644183
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cicchetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cicchetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cicchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cicchetti has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicchetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicchetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicchetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicchetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicchetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

