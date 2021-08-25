Overview of Dr. Michael Cicchillo, MD

Dr. Michael Cicchillo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Cicchillo works at Prima Healthcare in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.