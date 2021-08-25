Dr. Michael Cicchillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicchillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cicchillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cicchillo, MD
Dr. Michael Cicchillo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Cicchillo's Office Locations
Hmhpohio Heart Institute1001 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 747-1106
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
1st…. Thank you so much Dr.Chicchillo. I’m forever grateful for you for the stents you placed. For 12 years I walked with pain. The pain is gone and I’m enjoying life. He’s wonderful, I’d recommend him 100%!
About Dr. Michael Cicchillo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922033901
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cicchillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cicchillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cicchillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cicchillo has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicchillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicchillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicchillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicchillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicchillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.