Dr. Michael Ciccone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ciccone, MD
Dr. Michael Ciccone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Ciccone works at
Dr. Ciccone's Office Locations
New Jersey Urology36 Newark Ave Ste 200, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-6180
- 2 189 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 759-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr MICHAEL Ciccone has hands of god thank you DR MICHAEL CICCONE THANK YOU
About Dr. Michael Ciccone, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciccone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciccone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciccone works at
Dr. Ciccone has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciccone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciccone speaks Italian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciccone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciccone.
