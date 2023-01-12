Overview of Dr. Michael Ciccotti, MD

Dr. Michael Ciccotti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ciccotti works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.