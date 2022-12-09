See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Ciccotti Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Ciccotti Jr, MD

Dr. Michael Ciccotti Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Ciccotti Jr works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Dr. Ciccotti Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Fl 44, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Ciccotti Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528487436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Ciccotti Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciccotti Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciccotti Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciccotti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciccotti Jr works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ciccotti Jr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciccotti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciccotti Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciccotti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciccotti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

