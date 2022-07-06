Overview

Dr. Michael Ciliberti, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Ciliberti works at Center for Allergy and Asthma Care in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.