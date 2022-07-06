Dr. Michael Ciliberti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciliberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ciliberti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Ciliberti, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Locations
Center for Allergy and Asthma Care250 Cetronia Rd Ste 103, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 841-3890Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Ciliberti’s for many years. He is very caring and competent. I have many drug sensitivities and he has worked to help me find ones that work and that I can tolerate. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Ciliberti, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295734564
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciliberti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciliberti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciliberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciliberti has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciliberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciliberti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciliberti.
