Overview of Dr. Michael Clark, MD

Dr. Michael Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Loyola Center for Health in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.