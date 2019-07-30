See All Cardiologists in Athens, OH
Dr. Michael Clark, DO

Cardiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Clark, DO

Dr. Michael Clark, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, OH. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.

Dr. Clark works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    26 E Park Dr Ste 105B, Athens, OH 45701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Selby General Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr.Clark saw me through my first pregnancy. I was 17 and terrified. He treated me so well and always made me comfortable. When my mom needed a hysterectomy he was the first recommendation I had. She was so happy I had because he was amazing.
    JenniferM in Athens, OH — Jul 30, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Michael Clark, DO
    About Dr. Michael Clark, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275633513
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
