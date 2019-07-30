Dr. Michael Clark, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Clark, DO
Dr. Michael Clark, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, OH. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy26 E Park Dr Ste 105B, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr.Clark saw me through my first pregnancy. I was 17 and terrified. He treated me so well and always made me comfortable. When my mom needed a hysterectomy he was the first recommendation I had. She was so happy I had because he was amazing.
- Cardiology
- English
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.