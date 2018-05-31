Overview

Dr. Michael Cleary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Cleary works at Mercy Endoscopy Center in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO, Saint Charles, MO, Lake Saint Louis, MO and Ballwin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.