Dr. Michael Cleary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cleary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Cleary works at
Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Center of St Louis - West County12990 Manchester Rd Ste 1, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 984-0550
-
2
Chesterfield226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 52, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-2399
-
3
Zumbehl1820 Zumbehl Rd Ste 120, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 561-9020
-
4
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease200 Brevco Plz Ste 208, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (314) 569-2620
-
5
Mercy Clinic Heart & Vascular - Clayton - Clarkson15945 Clayton Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (636) 256-5240
-
6
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease615 S New Ballas Rd Ste 1200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch doctor explains every thing very clearly and is very competent.
About Dr. Michael Cleary, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124098546
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
