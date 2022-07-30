See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Preston, ID
Dr. Michael Clegg, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (13)
Preston, ID
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Clegg, MD

Dr. Michael Clegg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Preston, ID. They completed their residency with University Of Wi Hospital And Cli|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics

Dr. Clegg works at Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Preston in Preston, ID with other offices in Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Clegg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Preston
    44 N 1st E, Preston, ID 83263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7362
  2. 2
    Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan
    2310 N 400 E Ste A, Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cache Valley Hospital
  • Brigham City Community Hospital
  • Franklin County Medical Center
  • Logan Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2022
    I have been visiting Dr Clegg for 4 years He is very knowledgeable and proficient in his practice. I have been involved with several Medical Doctors in the past few years. Many were extremely good. I would rate Dr Clegg as number One!!
    Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Clegg, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    1679561708
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Wi Hospital And Cli|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
