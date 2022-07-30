Overview of Dr. Michael Clegg, MD

Dr. Michael Clegg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Preston, ID. They completed their residency with University Of Wi Hospital And Cli|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics



Dr. Clegg works at Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Preston in Preston, ID with other offices in Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.