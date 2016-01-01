Overview of Dr. Michael Clevenger, MD

Dr. Michael Clevenger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Clevenger works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.