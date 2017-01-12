Dr. Michael Coady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Coady, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Coady, MD
Dr. Michael Coady, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Coady's Office Locations
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Stamford Health - Heart and Vascular Institute29 Hospital Plz Ste 504, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coady is a great surgeon and was great with me before, during, and after the surgery I had for my aortic aneurysm and blocked heart valve. Magnetic energy. He is blessed and has assembled a wonderful team at Stamford Hospital. I am so fortunate.
About Dr. Michael Coady, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coady speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coady.
