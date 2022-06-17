Overview of Dr. Michael Codiga, MD

Dr. Michael Codiga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mesa View Regional Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Codiga works at Saddleback Pulmonary Associates and Saddleback Sleep Center in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA, St George, UT, Saint George, UT and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.