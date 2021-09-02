Overview

Dr. Michael Cogburn, MD is a Dermatologist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Cogburn works at Carolina Mountain Dermatology in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.