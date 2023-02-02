Overview of Dr. Michael Cohan, MD

Dr. Michael Cohan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Cohan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.