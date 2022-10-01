Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Belcara Health1427 Clarkview Rd Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 296-0414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
The most impressive thing aside from Dr. Cohens insane talent and dedication to excellence… is how kind, approachable and humble he is. Dr. Cohen is know for being a master of his craft and my expectations were set at an all time high. Not only did he exceed my expectations; he set the bar higher than I could have ever dreamed of. Dr. Cohen listened to my needs/wants and tailored my surgery to provide an outcome that I didn’t even think was possible. Post surgery, I only had a small bruise and minor swelling, I didn’t take a single pain reducer and I was more than comfortable from the second I woke after surgery. I cannot brag about my experience enough! I not only want to brag on Dr. Cohens behalf, but on behalf of his staff at Belcara as well. They not only meet you with comfort and excitement, but they’re a direct reflection of Dr. Cohen and the incredible energy he brings to Belcara. Jessica, Alex and Lisa, thank you for helping provide the best experience!
About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1619984937
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Boston Medical Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.