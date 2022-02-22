Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates Pt. Ruston5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Directions (253) 759-4522
Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates - Federal Way34509 9th Ave S Ste 204, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 759-4522
Pathways Family Health Pllc4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 208, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 851-3992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my breast implants removed along with a lift and I am thrilled with the results. Dr. Cohen and his staff are all excellent - he takes as much time as needed to explain things/answer questions, is very meticulous and my results show both his technical and artistic skills. His staff is very friendly, helpful and responsive as well. I highly recommend them - you will not be disappointed!
About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cohen speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.