Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Regional Medical Grp6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Physicians Regional Medical Group3291 Woods Edge Pkwy Ste 200A, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 348-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Took the time to go over my very complicated case after I moved here from NY. Reviewed ALL of my extremely long surgical history as well and His PA I was surprised to find out on follow up read my entire history which is literally hundreds and hundreds of pages! Very rare patient care!
About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1841281912
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Northwestern Mcgaw Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.