Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.



Dr. Cohen works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Joliet, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.