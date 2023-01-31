Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
New Jersey Urology Lawrenceville2 Princess Rd Ste J, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1991
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen diagnosed and treated me for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). On his advice, I opted to have a TURP procedure done. Six weeks after the procedure and all of my symptoms are gone. Dr. Cohen is a very knowledgeable and skilled Urologist with a lot of experience treating patients suffering from symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982875829
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Cornell University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.