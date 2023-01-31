Overview of Dr. Michael Cohen, MD

Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Cohen works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.