Dr. Michael Cohenuram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohenuram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohenuram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Cohenuram, MD
Dr. Michael Cohenuram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Cohenuram works at
Dr. Cohenuram's Office Locations
-
1
Smilow Cancer Center5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 502-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohenuram?
Excellent Oncologist and with a sincere compassion to patients.
About Dr. Michael Cohenuram, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043409691
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- RI Hosp Brown University|Ri Hosp/Miriam Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohenuram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohenuram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohenuram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohenuram works at
Dr. Cohenuram speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohenuram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohenuram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohenuram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohenuram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.