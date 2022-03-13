Overview of Dr. Michael Cohenuram, MD

Dr. Michael Cohenuram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Cohenuram works at Smilow Cancer Center in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.