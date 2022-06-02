Overview of Dr. Michael Cohn, MD

Dr. Michael Cohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Palm Springs, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.