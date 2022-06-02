Dr. Michael Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Cohn, MD
Dr. Michael Cohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Cohn's Office Locations
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 967-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Spec6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 245, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 967-6500
Lake Worth Office1035 S State Rd 7, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 967-6500
Wellington Office1035 S State Road 7 Ste 119, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 967-6500
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 967-6500
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 967-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago I was in an auto accident, transported to Bethesda & treated by Dr. Cohn in the ER followed by surgery on my wrist fracture at JFK & physical therapy in his Boynton office. The surgery, his staff, physical therapy & follow up was excellent. The scar is barely noticeable & my wrist is 100% today many years later. No long waits in his office for his care or care of his physical therapists.
About Dr. Michael Cohn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Joint Diseases-Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopedic Surgery
