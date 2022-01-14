Overview of Dr. Michael Coleman, MD

Dr. Michael Coleman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Coleman works at veriMED Health Group Plant City in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.