Overview of Dr. Michael Collier, MD

Dr. Michael Collier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Collier works at Millennium Physician Group in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.