Overview of Dr. Michael Collins, MD

Dr. Michael Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Coloins Vision in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.